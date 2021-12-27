Hyve Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $431,960.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $431,960.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.32 or 0.07910626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,221.75 or 0.99917216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

