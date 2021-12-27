HYCON Price Up 12.2% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $576,518.83 and approximately $314,739.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002709 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

