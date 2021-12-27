Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.46

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 20110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

