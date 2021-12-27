HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $38.11 Average PT from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 618.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

