Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE HRC remained flat at $$155.96 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,415,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,015,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,366,000 after buying an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 5,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 738,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,821,000 after buying an additional 724,749 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,144,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hill-Rom by 6,657.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,971,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.