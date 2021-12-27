Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Hess worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

