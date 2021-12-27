Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

