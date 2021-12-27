Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

