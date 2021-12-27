Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSI stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19.

