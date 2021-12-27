Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $571,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $72.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

