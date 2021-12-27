Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $521,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

BEPC stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

