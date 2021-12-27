Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $332,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.16 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

