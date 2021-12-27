Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial cut Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,705. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

