Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

12/24/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. "

11/29/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/2/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,600 shares of company stock worth $342,705. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

