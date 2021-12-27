Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00539874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080000 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

