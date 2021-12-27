Head to Head Review: Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 202.93 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.61 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its share price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutra Pharma and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Nutra Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

