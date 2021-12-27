Head-To-Head Analysis: Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) versus TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% Turing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TSR and Turing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Turing has a consensus price target of $32.45, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than TSR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and Turing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million 0.25 -$600,000.00 $2.88 3.07 Turing $803.38 million 10.27 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

