Head-To-Head Analysis: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.9% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81% Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Magnachip Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $27.45 billion 10.00 $6.74 billion $15.00 44.32 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.80 $344.96 million $1.49 13.21

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broadcom and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 24 0 2.86 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

Broadcom presently has a consensus target price of $659.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Broadcom.

Summary

Broadcom beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.