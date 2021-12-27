HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $252.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

