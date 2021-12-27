Hathor Reaches One Day Volume of $18.33 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $432.25 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 899,898,048 coins and its circulating supply is 223,953,048 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

