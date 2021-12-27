GWM Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

