GWM Advisors LLC Sells 462 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC opened at $95.09 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.