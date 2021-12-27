GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 655,537 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

NYSE:OXY opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.