GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 142.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $88.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

