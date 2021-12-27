GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after purchasing an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,673,000.

INDA stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.