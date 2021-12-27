GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXLC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OXLC opened at $7.63 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

