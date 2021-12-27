Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report sales of $346.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.49 million to $376.00 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

GHLD traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $827.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.14. Guild has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

