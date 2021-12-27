Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVAL. Grupo Santander lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.