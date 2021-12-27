Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total transaction of $1,801,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

