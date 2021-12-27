Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $359.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

