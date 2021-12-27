Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $108.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.