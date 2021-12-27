Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $646,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $683,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 164,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $607,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $299.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

