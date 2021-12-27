GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$11.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.60. The company has a market cap of C$258.78 million and a P/E ratio of -19.19.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.1100703 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.