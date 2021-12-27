Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,032 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

