Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

