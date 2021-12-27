Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $118.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.97. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

