Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 246,699 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 300.0% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,881,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at $1,198,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

