Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.29% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

