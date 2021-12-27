Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $94.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.

