Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Gobi Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Gobi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gobi Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gobi Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gobi Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

