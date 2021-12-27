GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $15,505,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock valued at $160,121,669. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

