Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $135.37 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

