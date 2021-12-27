General Mills’ (GIS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

