Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $15.27

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $14.83. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,661 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $8,110,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

