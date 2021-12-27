GAMB (GMB) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $92,346.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

