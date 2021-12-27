Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 22,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,436,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Futu by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Futu by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Futu by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

