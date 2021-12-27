FundX Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $308.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.77. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $211.92 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

