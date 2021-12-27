FundX Investment Group LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $59.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

