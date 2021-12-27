Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Frontline reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

