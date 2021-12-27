Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

